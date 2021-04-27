Last Call Healthcare Provides A&E Nurses Trained to Maintain a High Standard of Care in A&E Departments

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- A leading medical personnel supplier in the UK, Last Call Healthcare provides A&E nurses who are trained to maintain a high standard of care in A&E departments. All of their A&E nurses are trained to work in emergency departments in hospitals and are often the first point of contact for patients after they enter the hospital setting. During emergency situations, they maintain a level head while keeping patients and their families updated with progress. The company has a large database of trained A&E nurses who have a vast array of industry experience and knowledge.



Understanding the importance of getting the right person for the job, the agency helps organisations hire the best candidates for their jobs. The agency specialises in the provision of permanent recruitment solutions that span across all levels of seniority throughout the healthcare sector. With a proactive approach and a comprehensive library of resources, the company uses exhaustive search campaigns to ensure that there is no stone left unturned when recruiting for their clients. Medical facilities looking to hire A&E nurses can check out Last Call Healthcare's website for more information.



Last Call Healthcare is one of the most well renowned healthcare job providers in the UK. The agency has provided a plethora of candidates for medical facilities all across the UK. In addition to providing candidates for midwife jobs, the agency can also help medical facilities employ candidates for a variety of specialisms including accident & emergency, doctors, chemotherapy, healthcare assistants, intensive care, neonatal, and many more.



Talking about their A&E nurses, a representative from the company stated, "For many patients, A&E is the point at which they first enter a hospital, and thus A&E nurses tend to be the first staff they come into contact with. This makes A&E nurses an essential part of the medical care team, as they can set the tone for the entire experience that a patient has whilst they are under care. Moreover, A&E nurses also provide vital support across the A&E department and can be called upon to deal with a range of actions."



About Last Call Healthcare

Last Call Healthcare is a nationwide supplier of general and specialist healthcare staffing solutions. With years of experience in the healthcare sector, they excel at providing well trained and effective staff to both private and NHS care organisations. Last Call Healthcare can help medical facilities with the solution they need, no matter the requirements. Their extensive knowledge of the healthcare market, coupled with professional service, means that clients have peace of mind when choosing Last Call Healthcare as an agency of choice for various health facilities.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lastcallhealthcare.com/



Contact Details

Ensign House, Admirals Way, Canary Wharf, London E14 9XQ, GB

Phone no.: 02072343350