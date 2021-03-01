Last Call Healthcare Provides High Quality Care and Support to Pregnant Women in the Pre and Post-Natal Period

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- A leading medical personnel supplier in the UK, Last Call Healthcare provides care and support to pregnant women through their high-quality midwifery services in the UK. Their midwifery staff are dedicated to ensuring full support to the individual patient, thanks to their vast volume of knowledge and understanding they have acquired through extensive training and practical, hands on experience. The nurses they provide can fulfil a range of responsibilities and duties including:



- Carrying out regular examinations and monitoring pregnant women

- Taking patient samples, temperatures, blood pressures and pulses

- Providing information, emotional support and reassurance to women and their partners

- Identifying higher risk pregnancies

- Monitoring the foetus during labour



Last Call Healthcare is one of the most well renowned healthcare job providers in the UK. The agency has provided a plethora of candidates for medical facilities all across the UK. In addition to providing candidates for midwife jobs, the agency can also help medical facilities employ candidates for a variety of specialisms including accident & emergency, doctors, chemotherapy, healthcare assistants, intensive care, neonatal, and many more.



When questioned about their midwifery services, a representative from the company stated, "Midwives provide essential support during the early stages of pregnancy through to labour, childbirth and the initial period in which a child is born. They are available 24 hours a day and are essentially experts when it comes to childbirth thanks to the vast volume of knowledge and understanding they have acquired through extensive training and practical, hands on experience."



About Last Call Healthcare

Last Call Healthcare is a nationwide supplier of general and specialist healthcare staffing solutions. With years of experience in the healthcare sector, they excel at providing well trained and effective staff to both private and NHS care organisations. Last Call Healthcare can help medical facilities with the solution they need, no matter the requirements. Their extensive knowledge of the healthcare market, coupled with professional service, means that clients have peace of mind when choosing Last Call Healthcare as an agency of choice for various health facilities.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lastcallhealthcare.com/



Contact Details



Ensign House, Admirals Way, Canary Wharf, London E14 9XQ, GB

Phone no.: 02072343350