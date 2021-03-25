London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- A well-renowned supplier of personnel for medical facilities, Last Call Healthcare provides mental health nurses specialised in the field of nursing practice, who assists in promoting and supporting a person's recovery and help them to improve their quality of life. They are fully trained in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of mental health disorders and advising individuals about relevant therapies or social activities. In addition, our specialists work with a team of health professionals with the motivation of providing the best clinical outcomes for the person. The staff they provide can fulfil a plethora of duties including:



- Building relationships with, reassuring, and listening to, and talking to patients

- Liaise with doctors or social workers on cases

- Administering medication and encouraging patients to take part in prescribed activities

- Agreeing and reviewing care plans and monitoring progress

- Giving advice and arranging support for patients, relatives and carers



Last Call Healthcare is one of the most sought after medical recruitment agencies in the UK. The recruitment consultants at the agency combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their clients with high-quality recruitment candidates at competitive prices. The organisation has a pool of experienced recruiters who work in close coordination with the clients to design the most appropriate solution for them. In addition to providing support for mental health, the agency can also help medical facilities employ candidates for a variety of specialisms including accident & emergency, doctors, chemotherapy, intensive care, healthcare assistants, neonatal, and many more.



When asked about their mental health services, a representative from the company stated, "Looking after one's mental health has become a core focus in recent years, with more and more people looking to seek help from mental health professionals as a treatment for their conditions. Mental health nurses assist in the promotion and support of a person's recovery from mental health issues, ranging from anxiety and depression to eating disorders and addiction. We provide mental health nurses for facilities across the UK."



About Last Call Healthcare

Last Call Healthcare is a nationwide supplier of general and specialist healthcare staffing solutions. With years of experience in the healthcare sector, they excel at providing well trained and effective staff to both private and NHS care organisations. Last Call Healthcare can help medical facilities with the solution they need, no matter the requirements. Their extensive knowledge of the healthcare market, coupled with professional service, means that clients have peace of mind when choosing Last Call Healthcare as an agency of choice for various health facilities.



