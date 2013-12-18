Last Chance to Get iPhone Transfer Software for Free & Win Amazon Gift Card

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional solution provider for multimedia conversions and data recoveries/transfers of iOS devices, recently started its Christmas Promotion and released a series of giveaways and discounts for all the products of this company. The giveaway of the best-selling iPhone transfer software, Leawo iTransfer, is coming to an end, only 4 days are left for people to get the software for free.



Leawo Software started its Christmas Promotion from December 10, and Leawo iTransfer is the first software being given away by the company. Meanwhile, the company released the “Win Amazon Gift Card” activity. Anyone will have chances to win the Amazon Gift cards in accordance with the rules of posted by Leawo Software on the official web page of Leawo Christmas Promotion: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/. The promotion of Leawo Software will last more than a month, and the company will provide more activities for all the customers.



Leawo iTransfer is always among the best-selling software of Leawo, and many users choose this software to transfer and backup the files of their iPhone, iPad and iPod. Leawo iTransfer is iPad/iPod/iPhone transfer software for Windows users, and it is used for transferring files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. The software enables users to transfer files without the sync of iTunes, and users are also able to backup iPhone, iPad and iPod files to computer with ease. In this Christmas Promotion of Leawo Software, anyone can get Leawo iTransfer for free. People only need to go to the web page of the Leawo Christmas Promotion, click “Free Download” to download the software, and then click “Get Keycode Now” to get the key code for Leawo iTransfer in the pop-up window. Users should activate the software with the key code before December 22.



Another activity of the Leawo Christmas Promotion is “Win Amazon Gift Card”. People only need 3 simple steps to participate in the activity: Step1. “Like” Leawo Software on Facebook; Step2. Post the using experience of Leawo iTransfer on the page of Leawo Software with the hashtag #LeawoChristmas; Step 3. Invite your friends to “Like” your comments. The activity won’t be closed until December 22. On the 23rd of December, Leawo Software will post the list of the winners on its official web page and Facebook.



When the giveaway of Leawo iTransfer and “Win Amazon Gift Card” activity is done, Leawo Software will unveil the giveaway of Leawo Blu-ray Player and Leawo iOS Data Recovery (Win & Mac), meanwhile provide big discounts for the selected software bundles. Customers are also able to customize the bundle with 50% off. Anyone interested please refer to the official web page of Leawo Christmas Promotion: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/.



Links:

Company Page: http://www.leawo.org

Promotion Page: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.