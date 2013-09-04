Last Day to Get Free iPad/iPhone Transfer Software in CNET Software Giveaway Deals

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional multimedia solution provider which focuses on solving the data transfer problems of iPhone, iPad and iPod, launched the giveaway activity of Leawo iTransfer on CNET Software Giveaway Deals on the 27th of August. This giveaway lasts one week, that is to say, today is the last day for the users to get this easy-to-use iPod, iPad and iPhone transfer software for free.



This giveaway activity held by Leawo Software as well as CNET is an unprecedented long-time giveaway. This giveaway of Leawo iTransfer lasts for one week, it started on the 27th of August, last Tuesday, and will end on the 3rd of September. Anyone who is interested in this software should seize the last chance to get it. Users can refer to the webpage of the giveaway of Leawo iTransfer on CNET.com and click “Get It Now” to get the product. Leawo Software will need the consumer’s email address to send him/her the registration code. The last minute of the giveaway will be 11:59 P.M of Sept 3rd, and then the window of the giveaway will be closed.



Leawo iTransfer is easy-to-use and powerful software. It supports audios, videos, ringtones, ebooks, photos, apps and Camera Roll transfers among iOS devices, iTunes and Windows PCs. This software is a useful iTunes companion, but users don’t have to worry about the synchronization of iTunes, because Leawo iTransfer just does the transfer jobs, and will never try to erase anything from the iDevices. Leawo iTransfer runs well with the iPhone, iPad and iPod which run with iOS 4.2 or above; it is highly compatible with the latest version of iTunes (v11.0) and runs smoothly on the Windows 8 OS.



As mentioned previously, Leawo iTransfer is an iTunes companion, so users have to install the latest iTunes on a Windows PC beforehand to make sure Leawo iTransfer works well. Once used Leawo iTransfer, users will find that the transfers with Leawo iTransfer is so fast and easy. Leawo iTransfer allows users to transfer files without limits; Users are also able to backup iPhone, iPad and iPod files to computer with ease; Leawo iTransfer can make iPhone, iPad and iPod as flash drives so that users can save any files in their iOS devices. Leawo iTransfer is multifunctional and has been popular among the iPhone, iPad and iPod users. Meanwhile, users are allowed to manage playlists of their iDevices and iTunes within Leawo iTransfer, and that will be helpful especially for the music lovers.



The 3rd of September will be the last day of the giveaway of this helpful iTransfer software. Anyone interested in please refer to the official webpage of this giveaway activity:



http://download.cnet.com/8301-32471_4-57600142-10391713/giveaway-move-to-itransfer-and-give-itunes-its-swan-song/



Links:

Activity Page:

http://download.cnet.com/8301-32471_4-57600142-10391713/giveaway-move-to-itransfer-and-give-itunes-its-swan-song/

iTransfer on CNET: http://download.cnet.com/Leawo-iTransfer/3000-18545_4-75622706.html

Company Page: http://www.leawo.com

Product Page: http://www.leawo.com/imediago/



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd. is a professional multimedia solution provider, the products include: Video Converters, Blu-ray/DVD Tools, Data Recovery Tools, iTransfer, PowerPoint to Video Tools and so on. It has been dedicated to working on DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD creator, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray/DVD decrypter, video converter, Blu-ray media player, etc. to deliver people better digital entertainment with high-reputed multimedia solutions.