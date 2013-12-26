Last Day to Get Helpful iPhone Data Recovery Software with Big Discount in Leawo Christmas Promotion

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional solution provider focuses on the multimedia conversions, data transfers and recoveries of iPhone, iPad and iPod, recently started the Leawo Christmas Promotion. The company offers various kinds of software for this promotion, and many customers have got the software they need with big discount.



Leawo Software gave out the big discounts for Leawo iOS Data Recovery and Leawo Video Converter Ultimate on the 22nd of December, and the promotion for these two pieces of software will be closed on the last minute of Dec. 26th. Anyone who is in need of recovering lost files from iOS devices or converting media files can check out the official web page of Leawo Christmas Promotion.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery is multifunctional iPad/iPod touch/iPhone data recovery software, it is used for recovering lost files from iTunes backups or iOS devices. This software is helpful for the people who get data erased when syncing with iTunes or deleted by accident. In this Christmas Promotion, Leawo Software gives out Leawo iOS Data Recovery (Win & Mac) with ever-low $9.95 for 1-year use and $19.95 for lifetime use.



The other piece of software on sale is Leawo Video Converter Ultimate. This software is used for converting DVD files and videos to various kinds of video/audio formats for Windows and Mac users. Users can also take advantage of this software to burn DVD contents from videos. Leawo Video Converter Ultimate is helpful for those who are in need of converting DVD files and videos for different uses. In the Leawo Christmas Promotion, Leawo Video Converter Ultimate is sold with $9.95 for 1-year use and $19.95 for lifetime use, both Windows and Mac users can purchase the software by selecting the right version to the left of the purchase button.



Leawo Software also offers other activities for this Christmas Promotion, such as gift bundles and customizable bundles with big discounts. The company will also give away Leawo Blu-ray Ripper and Leawo Tunes Cleaner from the 27th of December. These activities will bring real benefits for all the customers, and the software company won’t close the Christmas Promotion until the 15th of January. Anyone interested in the software please refer to the official web page of Leawo Christmas Promotion: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/.



Links:

Leawo Software: http://www.leawo.org

Leawo Christmas Promotion: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.