Definition: Last mile autonomous delivery is a logistics delivery service using self-driving vehicles which are capable of delivering the goods to end-user without any human intervention. There are two categories of autonomous delivery vehicles namely ground delivery vehicle which includes legged sidewalk pods, wheeled sidewalk pods, autonomous delivery vans and the other one is aerial delivery drones that are used for last mile delivery process. These are used in e-commerce, grocery delivery, food delivery etc.



Major Players in This Report Include, Starship Technologies (United States), Nuro (United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Kiwi Campus (United States), FedEx (United States), Waymo (United States), Aethon (United States), Caterpillar Inc. (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Flytrex (Israel), Unsupervised AI (United States), Cruise LLC (United States), TeleRetail (United States), Argo AI (United States).



Market Insights

On 15th September 2021, Ford Motor Company, Argo AI, and Walmart are working together to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. â€" Walmartâ€™s first multi-city autonomous delivery collaboration in the U.S. The last-mile delivery service will use Ford self-driving test vehicles equipped with the Argo AI Self-Driving System to deliver Walmart orders to customers.



Merger Acquisition

On 15th June 2021, FedEx Corp. and Nuro announced a multi-year, multi-phase agreement to test Nuroâ€™s next-generation autonomous delivery vehicle within FedEx operations. The collaboration between FedEx and Nuro launched in April with a pilot program across the Houston area. This pilot marks Nuroâ€™s expansion into parcel logistics and allows FedEx the opportunity to explore various use cases for on-road autonomous vehicle logistics, including multi-stop and appointment-based deliveries. The Nuro pilot is the latest addition to the FedEx portfolio of autonomous same-day and specialty delivery devices.



by Type (Ground Delivery Vehicles {Wheeled Sidewalk Pods, Legged Sidewalk Pods, Autonomous Delivery Vans}, Aerial Delivery Drones), Application (E-Commerce, Grocery Delivery, Food Delivery, Others), Technology (Lidar, Thermal Sensors, Stereo HD Cameras, IMUs & GPS Systems, Ultrasound Sensors)



Opportunities

Introduction of Legislative Framework for Creating the Use of Widespread Autonomous Vehicle will Boost the Last Mile Autonomous Delivery Market



Market Drivers

Demand for Optimise Last Mile Delivery with Lower Emission

Growing Logistics and Delivery Market in Developed and Delivery Regions of the World



Market Trend

The COVID Pandemic has Accelerated the Shifts in Production and Use of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle to Follow Social Distancing and Restrictions



Challenges

Technology and Infrastructure Limitations Involved with Last Mile Autonomous Delivery Market



Geographically World Global Last Mile Autonomous Delivery markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Last Mile Autonomous Delivery markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



