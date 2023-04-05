NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2023 -- Global Last Mile Delivery Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), United Parcel Service (United States), XPO Logistics, Inc. (United States), C.H. Robinson (United States), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), USPS (United States), DPD (France), Clipper Logistics plc (United Kingdom),



Last-mile delivery is the final step in the delivery process when a package is sent from a transportation hub to its final destination, which is commonly a person's home or a retail business. This is the most important step in the delivery process, and firms want to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible. This is to meet the growing need for fast shipping among consumers, particularly in the e-commerce, food, and retail industries. It's also the most expensive part of the journey that commodities take to get to their final destination. Retailers, e-commerce providers, 3PLs, and manufacturers, among others, can use last-mile delivery solutions to orchestrate, optimize, and improve end-to-end logistics processes in order to accomplish on-time delivery. Logistics businesses that succeed at perfecting the last mile make use of their entire arsenal to maximize efficiency. Technology combined with analytics can optimize your delivery process, whether it's real-time driver tracking, communication, dispatch planning, or an effective fleet management application.



Market Drivers

- Gig Economy and Crowdsourcing

- Rapid Order Fulfilment

Market Trend

- Enabling Order Traceability

- Contactless Delivery

Opportunities

- Smart Technology

- Deliveries Through Autonomous Deliveryâ€™s and Drones

Challenges

- High Delivery Costs



Market Developments Activities:

On June 2021, FedEx Corp. and Nuro announce a multi-year, multi-phase agreement to test Nuro's next-generation autonomous delivery vehicle within FedEx operations. The collaboration between FedEx and Nuro launched in April with a pilot program across the Houston area. The Nuro pilot is the latest addition to the FedEx portfolio of autonomous same-day and specialty delivery devices.

In April 2021, DHL Express takes another step in its Zero Emissions strategy. The company announced its partnership with Fiat Professional, purchasing the first 100 units of Fiat's new E-Ducato. With a range of more than 200 km, the E-Ducato is very well suited for last-mile logistics. In line with the recently launched Sustainability Roadmap of DPDHL Group, DHL Express plans to have more than 14,000 electric vans in operation in Europe by 2030 to reduce their carbon emissions.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Last Mile Delivery market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Last Mile Delivery market study is being classified by Type (B2C, B2B), Industry Verticals (E-commerce, FMCG, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical Healthcare, Others), Delivery (Deferred Delivery, Time-Definite Delivery, Same Day Delivery, Instant Delivery)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Last Mile Delivery market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



