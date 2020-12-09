Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The Global Last Mile Delivery Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. These insights also help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. Some of the key players in the Global Last Mile Delivery market are UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans, Yusen Logistics.



The Major Players Covered in this Report:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans, Yusen Logistics



By type, the market is split as:

B2C & B2B



By the end users/application, sub-segments are:

3C Products, Fresh Products & Others



Regional Analysis for Last Mile Delivery Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) & Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



For Consumer Centric Market, Survey Analysis can be included as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

- Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

- Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

- Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

- Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Global Last Mile Delivery Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2025. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and players contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania seperately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



The Last Mile Delivery market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Last Mile Delivery Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Last Mile Delivery Market:

The report highlights Last Mile Delivery market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Last Mile Delivery Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Table of Contents :

Global Last Mile Delivery Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging players growth story, major business segments of Global Last Mile Delivery market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application and technology.



Global Last Mile Delivery Market Executive Summary

It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Global Last Mile Delivery Market Production by Region

Global Last Mile Delivery Market Profile of Manufacturers

Players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Last Mile Delivery Market Report:

Last Mile Delivery Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Last Mile Delivery Market Competition by Manufacturers

Last Mile Delivery Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Last Mile Delivery Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2025)

Last Mile Delivery Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {, B2C & B2B}

Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis by Application {3C Products, Fresh Products & Others}

Last Mile Delivery Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Last Mile Delivery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis ............



