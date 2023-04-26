Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market May See a Big Move : CEVA Logistics, Kerry Logistics, Concargo

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Last Mile Delivery Transportation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

KART (India), Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Hong Kong), Kintetsu World Express (Japan), Nippon Express (Japan), Cargo Carriers Limited (South Africa), CEVA Logistics (France), CJ Logistics Corporation (South Korea), Concargo Private Limited (South Africa), DB SCHENKERDHL (Germany), Global Forwarding (Germany)



Scope of the Report of Last Mile Delivery Transportation

Last mile shipping is the closing step in the transport process, when a parcel is transported from a transportation hub to its ultimate destination, which is normally a person's domestic or a retail store. It is the most essential step in the transport process, and one that agencies prefer to be as rapid and environment friendly as possible. This is to meet the developing want for speedy delivery amongst consumers, in particular in the e-commerce, food, and retail industries. It's additionally the most costly section of the ride that commodities take to get to their closing destination.



In 2022, Continuing the expansion of its global eCommerce business, CEVA Logistics announced that the company has won a five-year contract with ABOUT YOU, one of Europe's fastest-growing fashion platforms. CEVA will manage a new 40,000-square-meter fulfillment operation in Wroclaw-Magnice, Poland, using its automation and technology capabilities to deliver greater productivity and shorter lead times for ABOUT YOU's eCommerce activities.



The Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Vehicle (Cargo Bike, Two Wheeler Vehicle, Drones, Robots, Vans, Others), End-use Industry (Food Delivery Industry, FMCG Products Delivery, Health Products Delivery, Postal Delivery, Automotive Products Delivery)



Market Opportunities:

- Advancements in Robotics and Adoption of Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

- New Technology Alliances and Investments shaping Last Mile in Transportation Sector



Market Drivers:

- Rise in Penetration of Internet Connectivity in Urban and Rural Areas



Market Trend:

- Technological Developments



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Last Mile Delivery Transportation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Last Mile Delivery Transportation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Last Mile Delivery Transportation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



