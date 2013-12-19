Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for the Women on Your List from THAT Skin Care

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Christmas is just around the corner and time's running out for getting just the right gift for all the special women in your life. The folks at THAT Skin Care™ believe the perfect gift is one of beauty and they have a couple of specials going on right now to help finish off that shopping list.



Until December 25th, their best-selling eye serum is $25 off on all purchases of 3 bottles or more. When you're looking for stocking stuffers, this particular deal saves money and offers a small but powerful package to fit nicely in any woman's Christmas stocking. For convenience, no coupon is required to receive this discount.



The $25 discount on 3 bottles of THAT Eye Cream™ may be redeemed at http://www.GetThatEyeCream.com (no coupon needed).



According to THAT Skin Care™, "Our THAT Eye Cream™ All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C has been very popular with our customers. This special not only offers them a great gift-giving idea, it's also a way for them to save on their own skin care needs. Three bottles equates to approximately 6 months of eye serum usage. We hope all our customers take us up on this offer to save $25 on the products they already use every day."



Another special available through Christmas is a 25% discount on the Age-Defying Moisturizer with Matrixyl® 3000. Designed to hydrate dry skin and help fight against the signs of aging, the powerful face moisturizer can be purchased for 25% off using coupon code P384M6FU at checkout.



The 25% off discount on the Age-Defying Moisturizer with Matrixyl® 3000 may be redeemed at http://www.ThatFaceCream.com (use coupon code P384M6FU at checkout).



THAT Skin Care™ discloses that the 25% discount on their moisturizing face cream is valid through December 25th as an introductory special on the newly released product. They would like as many women as possible to try out the product and provide their feedback on it. Early results have been promising.



Even though all specials are valid through Christmas Day, on-time delivery for gift giving requires that orders at Amazon.com be placed this weekend at the latest.