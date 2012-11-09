Last Words on the Internet. It Was Bound to Happen

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- NowSayIt.com, an internet-based “last words” service, has officially launched today. The website allows its users to pen their last words online and deliver them to an intended recipient posthumously.



With close to 2.5 million deaths last year in the US alone, and where a significant percentage were sudden and unexpected, the founders of NowSayIt identified an opportunity. “We recognized the vast majority of these people didn’t have the chance to offer their “one last thing” before they passed away”, says NowSayIt CEO Tom Jackson.



He continues, “We created our service so that people could be reassured that their loved ones would know how they felt, even if the unexpected happened.”



The idea of leaving a last message for a loved one is prevalent in popular culture, perhaps best exemplified by the 2007 film “P.S. I love you”. Within its plot, main character Holly receives letters from her deceased husband, encouraging her to move on with her life. Highly orchestrated delivery methods aside, the film is a testament to the power of final words and the closure they can bring.



For the average person, final messages have traditionally been left in a safe deposit box, or with a lawyer, options which Jackson argues are cost-prohibitive, difficult to update and impersonal. “At best, they have a will and a generic box filled with generic pictures for everyone to see”, he claims.



The founders of NowSayIt appear confident in who their target market is; quite simply, everyone.



They cite that almost every person over the age of twenty-five has experienced a significant loss, and likely recognizes that there is seldom closure when that passing is sudden. “In death, closure is the most important thing we can offer those we love”, argues Jackson. “In the face of uncertainty, NowSayIt means this closure is now something we can control”.



The website offers a ‘MoreThanWords’ membership option. This premium offering allows users to also include various files including images, videos and myriad other documents.



For more information, please visit: http://www.nowsayit.com



NowSayIt.com can also be found on social media.



About NowSayIt

NowSayIt.com is a web-based storage and delivery service that allows users to leave messages and media for their loved ones in the event of their passing.



The founders and management of NowSayIt are parents, step-parents, spouses, fiancés, partners, siblings, children and best friends of many.



Though NowSayIt.com obviously provides great peace and closure to those who have messages delivered to them in the event of a member passing on, the immediate value is the simple peace of mind it provides to members, knowing “it’s there just in case”.



Everyone has a written will that provides financial and legal details. NowSayIt offers emotional closure, which the site’s team believe is every bit as valuable. Wills seldom contain last words, let alone the words that one would say if given the opportunity to be alone with each of their loved ones.