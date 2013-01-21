Lasting Impressions Introduces Wide Range of Foam Products

Sikeston, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- lastingimpressionsfoam.com has brought a wide range of memory foam products that can be the source of good night’s sleep for its customers.



After having made a name for itself in the furniture industry, Lastingimpressionsfoam.com moved on to selling memory foam products online. Over the years the company has managed to build a huge facility where basic memory foam pieces are sent. These layers are then put together, compressed, rolled and shipped to users. And since the process is carried out in-house, the company can offer its products to its customers are affordable prices.



The huge collection of products offered by the company includes memory foam mattresses, the benefits of which are now well known. There are visco-elastic memory foam toppers to look forward to as well and they have many sensational advantages for users. These mattress foam toppers are made using high density material and have the ability of cradling a user’s body. That’s the reason they reduce the pressure exerted on a user’s body while sleeping and hence they can sleep comfortably at nights.



These toppers are 3 inches thick and made from hypoallergenic material, which works like a charm for users who tend to suffer from allergies. And memory foam is antimicrobial and resistant to dust mite too, which is an added advantage. Memory foam mattress toppers that come from lastingimpressionsfoam.com are not imported but made in the US itself, which can keep users’ mind at rest about their overall quality.



In fact it’s true for different types of products that are brought to users by the company. From different sized mattresses to memory foam pillows, there are many products in store to ensure that users get everything they want to get good night’s sleep, at their one stop shop. Camper RV memory foam mattresses can also be found at the store and users can make their choice easily from many brilliant options in front of them.



While they are assured of the quality of the products they buy they also know that they are buying them at competitive prices, which are in many ways the best price they can get in the country. Thus they get fantastic value for their money when they buy products from this website.



Log on to http://www.lastingimpressionsfoam.com to view the complete range.