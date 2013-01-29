LastingImpressionsfoam.com Announces New Products

Sikeston, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Lastingimpressionsfoam.com has brought out brilliant Memory Foam Products for the benefit of its customers. After making a name for itself in the furniture industry, Lastingimpressionsfoam.com moved on to selling top quality memory foam products that have been much appreciated by buyers. These products are made in the US itself, which speak volumes about their quality. And the company has done everything possible to ensure that these sensational products are offered to buyers at reasonable rates by keeping its overhead costs low.



The queen size memory foam mattress, sold by the company is one of the highlights for users who are looking for ultimate comfort while they sleep. Open cell memory foam technology is used in the making of these mattresses and they are the reason one can sleep coolly at nights. Moreover these mattresses have many other benefits including helping users get relief from sore joints, muscles and niggling pains and aches.



Each queen size mattress offers anti-microbial properties, dust mite resistance, NASA researched technology backed with money back guarantee. Memory foam mattress toppers are another range of products that have a lot of benefits for users. High density visco-elastic foam is what these toppers are made from and that’s the reason the pressure on one’s back while sleeping is reduced. They are resistant to dust mites and allergens because of their hypoallergenic properties and that’s why they are hugely popular amongst users who suffer from allergies.



To complete the all round, comfortable sleeping experience one can also look forward to Memory foam pillows that are sold by the company. All these brilliant quality products are available in different sizes for users’ convenience. Now they can pick these memory foam products in their chosen size and make sure they sleep comfortably night after night. And that’s important not only while one is at home but on the road in their RVs as well. Keeping that need in mind lastingimpressionsfoam.com offers RV mattresses in different sizes as well. They are all one need to rest comfortably when on the road while they have the added benefit of being fantastic thermal insulators too.



Lastingimpressionsfoam.com located at 81 Crazy Horse Lane, Sikeston, MO 63801. To get more information about Memory Foam Products it offers one can visit the website http://lastingimpressionsfoam.com/