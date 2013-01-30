LastingImpressionsfoam.com Launches New Product Range

Sikeston, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Those looking for restful, good night’s sleep will be happy to find memory foam products launched by lastingimpressionsfoam.com.

In the last decade or so, the company that was a premier name in the furniture industry has moved on to offering memory foam products for the benefit of its customers. The company ensures that its products are top range and high on quality, which is why its customer base is loyal and constantly growing. Moreover the company has taken all the efforts to keep its overhead costs as low as possible so that customers can get good discounts on their purchases.



Today there’s a lot of emphasis put on quality products that are made in the US, which these memory foam mattresses, toppers and pillows are. And combined with the significance of products that ensure comfortable sleep for users, it’s easy to see that lastingimpressionsfoam.com has hit the nail on the head. These ranges of products are a class apart and make a lot of sense for buyers.



The king size memory foam mattress boosted by the Open Cell technology for example ensure that users can sleep undisturbed at nights. There are many who wake up in the night feeling hot because their mattress doesn’t keep them cool as they’d like to be. The king size mattress is a smart solution to that problem because they keep things cool for users. Importantly they also take a lot of stress, niggling pains and aches away so that one can enjoy a comfortable night’s sleep.



Those who keep tossing and turning in their bed at nights will understand the importance of having a pillow made from superior quality material, which is one of the highlights of the products brought out by the company. And the same is true for mattress toppers one finds in their online store and they are perfect for cradling users’ back and relieving them of pressure on it.



The fact that these products are made using hypoallergenic materials is the reason they are suitable for everyone. Users can easily pick the products they want browsing through the website and make their choices based on the size etc.



Lastingimpressionsfoam.com is at 81 Crazy Horse Lane, Sikeston, MO 63801. To find out more about these sensational products offered by the company one can visit the website http://www.lastingimpressionsfoam.com/.