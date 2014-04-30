LastLaugh Entertainment Looks to Raise $250,000 via Indiegogo for the Making of Their Upcoming Film "Street Grease"

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- LastLaugh Entertainment is an up-and-coming new production company that is about to change cinematic history with its game-changing, highly anticipated debut feature film “Street Grease”. The company was established in 2010 by Adrian Avila (filmmaker and visual effects artist) and Margo Segura (executive producer).



LastLaugh Entertainment has been paying dues, gaining experience and patiently waiting for a chance to show and prove. They are ready to begin their long awaited career & destiny: to entertain the world while constantly elevating the industry standards to the next level. They can't wait to show everyone what they were born to do. There is no limit to what they can imagine and produce. However, they need funding support to get started.



All the money raised through Indiegogo will go directly towards the making of “Street Grease”. The major expense areas include crew, cast, art department, location fees & insurance, production office, camera rental, post production, stunts, food, pre production, transportation & vehicles, etc. If they manage to raise more money than they need, all that extra money raised will go right back into making this movie better. It will be used for more marketing, advertising, ad spots, promotions, etc. If they are not able to meet the goal, LastLaugh Entertainment will still make this movie.



This campaign started on Apr 01 and will close on May 31, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1fKGfCd