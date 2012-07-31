LasVegasByLocals.com Announces Free "101 Things to do in Las Vegas" Infographic

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Owned and authored by a couple based in the city, LasVegasByLocals.com has quickly grown to become one of the world’s most popular websites for free information about the gambling capital of the world. Today, the couple is making headlines following the release of their new infographic, detailing 101 things to do in Las Vegas.



The visually engaging infographic displays four maps of the city. One is geared at adults, another at families. There are also maps for sights and shopping. The side of each map contains an expansive list of the best things do within that particular category.



For example, families are provided with a wealth of suggestions from Splash Canyon Water Park to Angel Park Putting Course. Those looking for sights will be delighted to find options including an Atomic Testing Museum and the Hoover Dam.



“The infographic is big, bold, bright and offers a huge range of information. It’s literally the complete guide to Las Vegas on one page,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for marketing LasVegasByLocals.com.



While the infographic has become an instant web hit with both tourists and residents, the entire site is famous for the authoritative information it offers.



Everything on the site is organized into logical sections, allowing for intuitive navigation. Information is categorized into a local’s guide, Las Vegas hotels and casinos, nightlife and clubs, Las Vegas shows, dining, attractions, Las Vegas golf courses, shopping and weddings.



In fact, the site also offers a section dedicated to finding the best Last Vegas wedding deals.



Users are able to test their knowledge of the city with a fun “Test Your Las Vegas IQ” quiz.



Those who are still dreaming of visiting Las Vegas are flocking to the site to view its rich library of vibrant city images. Showcasing Las Vegas in all of its glory, the site’s photography adds yet another dimension to its impressive list of offerings.



Everything is contributed and written by a local couple. The duo moved to the city from New York and has capitalized on their passion to the benefit of others.



“Annette and her Husband really do know every inch of the city. They are true local experts who can offer the best advice and assistance at the drop of a hat,” Lugar adds.



New content is updated frequently, so users are urged to visit often for new information and resources. The site’s progress can also be followed via Facebook and Twitter.



To check out the site today and find out what your Las Vegas will offer, please visit: http://www.lasvegasbylocals.com



About Las Vegas by Locals

Las Vegas by Locals is run by Annette and her husband.. Originally from Long Island, New York they have been living, working, playing, partying, and raising a family in Las Vegas since 1996.



The couple has been in and around the restaurant and hospitality business since they were kids and have been employed by major hotel and casino properties in Las Vegas.



Las Vegas by Locals is a website put together by people who LIVE Las Vegas. Mike and Annette know good food, good service, and good wine.



Their circle of friends includes Chefs, Servers, Restaurant Managers, Bartenders, Cooks, and Sommeliers who live in Vegas but are from different parts of the U.S. and around the world. If they aren’t familiar with a particular type of cuisine, or wine, they know who they can get reliable information from.