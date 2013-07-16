LasVegasRealEstate.Org Predicts a Shortage of Houses by the End of 2013

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- When it comes to Las Vegas real estate, numbers are rising for sales, and there are many homeowners who are turning to investors for short sales. This is not their first option, but since they owe more on their houses than they’re worth, it may be the best option.



Reports have indicated that new home sales have increased by 94 percent and previously owned homeowners are raising their asking price. It may be the sign investors are looking for to finally dive in and grab up houses before the prices soar. The market is being driven mostly by cash investors and the interest rates being low. An interesting area to watch is the Henderson, Nevada homes for sale.



Renting right now in Las Vegas is really the hot ticket, and it is proving beneficial to buy a house and rent it out and make a nice profit. This is all happening as house prices increase. There has been a 30% increase in the market for real estate in Las Vegas since 2012.



Predictions and surveys are saying that buyers believe that prices are going to go up in the next year, and it is already showing. The interest rates are now the lowest they have been for years and home buyers are willing to pay well over the appraisal value of a home, hence the sellers raising the prices on their homes. For luxury homes, one of the neighborhoods where the houses are going fast is the Summerlin area – there are still currently many homes for sell in Summerlin Las Vegas. Individuals can also check out Lake Las Vegas real estate.



Investors who have been in the market for over 11 months are the ones who have a good feel for the market and use agents who are familiar with the must have properties and the pricing trends. There has been a surge of new real estate agent licenses being sought as the market improves. So, there will be inexperienced agents out there vying for business. Now, knowing this information, it is wise as an investor to find just the right agent who is experienced and not new to the game. An investor wants someone who can negotiate the best deals as predictions are stating there will be a shortage of inventory of homes this year in regards to homes for sale in Las Vegas.



Ashley McCormick is the agent any investor will want. She has expertise regarding homes for sale in Las Vegas, and has been a member of the number one real estate firm for years. She has a reputation for getting just what the interesting parties need and want. She is familiar with foreclosed homes, new homes, condos and rentals. Ranked 20 out of thousands of real estate agents, Ashley McCormick gets the job done.



