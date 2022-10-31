Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on October 31, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 31, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH).



Investors who purchased shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 31, 2022. NASDAQ: LTCH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) common shares between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices, that, as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022, that there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition, that, as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



