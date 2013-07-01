Late Bedtime Linked to Weight Gain

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Getting the proper amount of sleep is not only beneficial for runners, but also for the waistline, according to new research.



A recent study by the Sleep and Chronobiology lab at the University of Pennsylvania, researchers monitored the sleep patterns of 225 people. Subjects were allowed to sleep for four hours or ten hours a night for five days in a row. Those that were sleep deprived on average gained a pound during the five days. The people who stayed up late consumed more calories as a result of late night snacking.



“This late-night eating contributes to weight gain by not only increasing overall daily intake, but also by disrupting the timing of caloric intake,” said lead study author and graduate student Andrea Spaeth.



