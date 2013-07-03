Late Shipments and Late Receipts Identified by Ultriva Collaborative Supply Portal

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Ultriva’s Collaborative Supply Portal is a dashboard for gaining visibility to part shortages and outstanding orders including inventory health, exception alerts, unacknowledged orders, late shipments, late receipts, MRP Forecasts and planned orders, and ERP integration status.



Ultriva's Collaborative Supply Portal offers a transition path to a demand driven enterprise. The Collaborative Supply Portal provides visibility of demand and supply so planners, buyers and suppliers see a single version. Ultriva’s solution improves collaboration between plants and suppliers so they can interact and respond to unexpected changes in demand. All suppliers and all of the parts customers purchase are not candidates for consumption based replenishment or Kanban, therefore Supply Portal provides a platform to address all the material replenishment requirements.



Candidates for Kanban are set up as such; those parts with high volatility or low usage can have their requirements generated from existing MRP/ERP systems, but are still triggered and tracked in the Collaborative Supply Portal. This allows suppliers and buyers to see all of their fulfillment requirements and the ability to leverage the visibility, scanning, label printing and transactions that drive the savings.



In most manufacturing companies today, the supply chain is still largely controlled by MRP/ERP systems which use forecasted or planned demand to establish material requirements. Every MRP run generated changes the material requirements causing whiplashes across the supply chain. The ripple effect of these changing requirements results in stock-outs, shortages, bloated inventory levels, costly expediting and ultimately missed customer shipments. As customer's global supply chains are becoming more complex, customer demand continues to be more volatile and suppliers are less willing to bear the burden of carrying extra inventory to serve the customer's needs. In order to solve these challenges, manufacturers need to shift their paradigm from forecast based planning systems to consumption based replenishment systems.



About Ultriva

Ultriva empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



