Late-Summer Tune-Ups Rejuvenate AC Systems

An end-of-the-season tune-up is especially important for systems that are showing signs of battle fatigue. By scheduling a maintenance visit with the top-flight crew at Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing this month, homeowners might be able to avoid replacing a home air conditioning unit in Farmington Hills or nearby next summer—and for years to come.



Look for these red flags signaling the need for a checkup:



- Rising energy bills. Unexplained high energy costs often mean the AC is working overtime. A tune-up will solve this problem.



- Warm air instead of cold. A system that blows warm air is out of sync and in need of a skilled technician's expert care.



- Weak airflow from vents. A leaky duct or clogged filter could be the cause.



- Fluctuating temperatures from room to room. Temperatures can be inconsistent due to sunlight, airtight windows or insulation. However, they also could mean the air conditioner isn't working properly.



- Short cycling. The typical cooling cycle is roughly 15 minutes. Cycling on and off every 10 minutes or less is not good. The problem could be a clogged air filter, dirty motor, refrigerant leak or failing capacitors.



- Strange noises. Unusual noises are a clear sign of trouble.



- Musty smells. A broken, blocked or leaking drain tube could be the issue here. It also could mean mold is present.



- Lack of TLC. A system that hasn't been serviced in over a year needs attention ASAP. Regular maintenance keeps units running efficiently and affordably. It also allows the team at Matheson to catch little issues before they spiral out of control into bigger, more expensive issues.



Procrastination today will mean headaches tomorrow. Whether it's a traditional central AC system in Bloomington or a ductless air conditioning in Highland, the skilled techs at Matheson can help prevent serious problems and keep units running smoothly and affordably.



