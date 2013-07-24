Lateset Research Releases : Location-Based Service Market in North America 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Location-based Service market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 24.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of location-enabled smartphones and tablets. The market has also been witnessing an increasing use of location-based services across industries. However, increasing concern for data privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/location-based-service-market-in-north-america-2012-2016



Location-based Service Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Location-based Service market in the North American landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171799



The key vendors dominating this space include Foursquare Labs Inc., Navteq Corp., TeleNav Inc., and TomTom NV.



