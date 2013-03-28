Latest 1-Click Phone to Phone Transfer Software Wondershare MobileTrans Receives Exceptional Reviews

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Wondershare, a company that is dedicated in providing diversified consumer software products and services, has recently launched its latest mobile software MobileTrans which is already being considered as one of the most comprehensive phone to phone transfer solution. The software works with over 2,000 different phones including Symbian, Android and iOS based devices. Many customers and critics have complimented the software’s capability of transferring nearly every data with 1-click.



The media spokesperson of the company quoted on the features of MobileTrans, “Developing a phone to phone transfer software has always been challenging task for many companies in the industry. There are many similar software out there but each one lacks in one or other criteria. At Wondershare our objective was to create a mobile software that can offer all transfer needs and most importantly can easily transfer data from different phones and platforms. Our experienced software engineers through rigorous efforts finally came up with MobileTrans. MobileTrans can transfer SMS, call logs, photos, music, videos, apps and every other data present in the phone. The innovative mobile software can transfer phone data from and to Android, Symbian and iOS based phones. We are pleased that the software is already gaining immense attention and hope that many more people will try this exclusive mobile software.”



The software is currently available through the company’s website and is also available for free trial. Wondershare is a veteran in the software industry and has previously introduced many innovative solutions to fulfill basic requirements.



One of the main reasons for the exceptional reviews is that MobileTrans is compatible with Apple, HTC, Samsung, Nokia, Sony Ericsson and many more phones. The software is even compatible with the latest iPhone 5. The company assures the compatibility of the software with over 2000 phones, hence making it the most comprehensive phone to phone transfer software.



About Wondershare Software Co. Ltd

Wondershare Software Co. Ltd is one of the leading companies that provides diversified consumer software products and services. Through their online platform, http://www.wondershare.com, the various software offered by the company and details of these software can be viewed. The company is known for its innovative and useful software including their latest software for Symbian, Android and iPhone mobiles Wondershare MobileTrans.



For more information about Phone to Phone Transfer Software, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of wondershare.com, please call at 86-755-8611-7737 or email to qiuqiu946@gmail.com.