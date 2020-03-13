Latest Advancements in Cell-Based Meat Market Drives Growth by 2030 - Key Players Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Growing population across countries worldwide has significantly overburdened the production capacity of food resources, which in turn is leading to catastrophic outcomes for the climate. However, to tackle this threat, novel technologies is anticipated to play a significant role in the years to come. Growing meat under controlled environment like laboratories, causes minimal environmental impact, as it utilizes lesser amount of resources. For instance, culturing of cell-based meat reduces nutrient pollution, & land use by 94% & 95% respectively. Similarly, it also lowers climate change emissions by a staggering 74%-87%.



Major Players:



The prominent players in the global cell-based meat market are Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, Wild Earth, Future Meat Technologies, Cubiq Foods, New Age Meats, Meatable, among others.



Growth Factor:



The growth of the cell-based meat industry has also been complimented by favorable regulatory policies put forth by several government bodies. For instance, in 2018, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), came to an agreement to support cell-based meat ecosystem in the country by simplifying the approval procedure for new cell-based meat products. Similarly, companies are also actively seeking regulatory approvals for products in countries other than United States.



Cell-Based Meat Market Segmentation:



by Source:



Poultry,

Beef,

Seafood,

and Pork.



Product:



Ground Meat Products

Cut Meat Products



