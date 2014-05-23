Latest Aerospace Plastics Market for Fuselage, Wings and Empennage Applications in Commercial Aircrafts, Rotary Aircrafts and General Aviation 2012-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Aerospace plastics are better alternatives than conventional materials such as aluminum and steel owing to the unique benefits they offer. Key products in the market include CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic), GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) and ARP (Aramid Reinforced Plastic). Presently, aerospace plastics make up 50% of the primary structures of Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 commercial aircrafts and its usage is likely to increase in near future.



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The aerospace plastics market has been analyzed, estimated and forecasted from consumption side. The aerospace plastics market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and geography in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all segments has been provided on a regional level for the period from 2011 to 2018. A comprehensive competitive landscape including company market share analysis has also been provided in this report.



Key application segments analyzed in this report include airframe and fuselage, wings and rotor blades, empennage, flight deck and cockpit, cabin and other areas (engine and wing box). Aerospace plastics end-user segments, estimated and forecasted in this study include commercial and freighter planes, military, rotary, and general aviation planes. Regional data has been provided for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and others), and Rest of the World (Brazil, Middle East, Africa and Mexico).



This report also includes a Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis of the market and market attractiveness analysis by end-users. Some of the key participants that deal in aerospace plastics include Hexcel Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SABIC, Tata Advanced Materials Ltd., Toho Tenax, Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc., and Zoltek. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



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The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the aerospace plastics market as below: Various levels of market segmentation for which estimate and forecast has been provided are as follows:



Aerospace Plastics Market: Application Analysis

Airframe and fuselage

Wings and rotor blades

Empennage

Flight deck and cockpit

Cabin areas<

Others (Engine and wing box)

Aerospace Plastics Market: End-User Analysis

Commercial and freighter planes

Military aircrafts

Rotary aircrafts

General aviation



Aerospace Plastics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World (Brazil, Middle East, Africa and Mexico



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