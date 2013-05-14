Latest Analysis on Baby Diapers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Growth,and Forecast 2011 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the baby diapers market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of market structure. The report has segregated the baby diapers industry in terms of product type and geography. We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global baby diapers industry and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.



This report highlights the industry with the following points:



Definition, estimates & forecast of baby diapers market from 2011 to 2017

Analysis of product segments for baby diaper product market with historical data and forecast

Trends and forecast based on major geographical markets, namely North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America based on segments of baby diapers types

Profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions

This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of baby diapers in a global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of baby diaper manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments, and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global baby diaper market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global baby diaper industry as below:



By Diaper Type



Cloth Diapers

Flat

Fitted

Pre-Fold

All-in-One

Others

Disposable Diapers

Ultra-Absorbent Diapers

Super-Absorbent Diapers

Regular Diapers

Biodegradable Diapers

Training Nappy

Swim Pants

By Geography

North America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow diapers manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about various baby diapers manufacturing and designing, marketing and growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage.



