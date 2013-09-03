Latest Analysis on Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013 - 2023 at MarketResearchReports.bi

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Product Synopsis



This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global rotorcraft industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



“The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military rotorcraft market over the next 10 years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Low intensity conflicts and operations other than war have increased significantly, driving the demand for military helicopters. In both land and maritime environments, fast moving unconventional and irregular enemy forces pose intelligence problems. Helicopters are well suited for this role with accurate intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities. In addition, demand for helicopters able to rapidly reconfigure other roles such as medical evacuation and other humanitarian relief efforts is expected to increase over the forecast period.



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