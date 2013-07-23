Latest Analysis on Global Nanomedicine Market 2012-2016 at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global Nanomedicine market to grow at a CAGR of 12.57 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emergence of nanorobotics. The Global Nanomedicine market has also been witnessing the increasing use of novel nanomaterials. However, lengthy approval procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Nanomedicine Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Nanomedicine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Pfizer Inc.



