Latest Analysis on Global Parkinson\'S Disease Market 2012-2016 at MarketResearchReports.bi

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Parkinson's Disease market to grow at a CAGR of 1.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in the aging population. The Global Parkinson’s Disease market has also been witnessing the transition toward using drugs that have new mechanisms of action. However, weak pipeline landscape could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Parkinson's Disease Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Parkinson's Disease market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this space include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Orion Corp., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



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