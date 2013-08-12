Latest Analysis on Global Parkinson\'S Disease Market 2012-2016 at MarketResearchReports.bi

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Parkinson\'s Disease Market 2012-2016 ” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Parkinson's Disease market to grow at a CAGR of 1.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in the aging population. The Global Parkinson’s Disease market has also been witnessing the transition toward using drugs that have new mechanisms of action. However, weak pipeline landscape could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-parkinsons-disease-market-2012-2016
Global Parkinson's Disease Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Parkinson's Disease market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172659
The key vendors dominating this space include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Orion Corp., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
Latest Reports:
Global Wet Shave Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172658
Global Wet Shave market to grow at a CAGR of 6.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. The need for a smoother and closer shave is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The Global Wet Shave market has also been witnessing the introduction of battery-operated electric razors. However, replacement cartridges are expensive and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. TechNavio's report, the Global Wet Shave Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wet Shave market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discu
Global Commercial Airports Body Scanners Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172657
Global Commercial Airport Full Body Scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing threat of terrorist attacks. The Global Commercial Airport Full Body Scanner market has also been witnessing the pilot testing of full body scanning machines in the APAC region. However, Islamic countries’ refusal to use body scanners could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. TechNavio's report, the Global Commercial Airport Full Body Scanner Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Globa
Contact
M/s Sheela
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/