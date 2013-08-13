Latest Analysis on Global Public Safety LTE Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Global Public Safety Long Term Evolution (LTE) market to grow at a CAGR of 18.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is LTE’s ability to provide broadband data applications. The Global Public Safety LTE Market has also been witnessing the continued disbarment of Chinese equipment vendors from the West. However, omnipresent Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Public Safety LTE market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Public Safety LTE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., General Dynamics Corp. (IP Wireless), Harris Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., and Raytheon Company and the key network infrastructure providers including Ericsson A.B., and Nokia Siemens Networks B.V.



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