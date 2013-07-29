Latest Analysis on High Net Worth Trends in the United Kingdom 2013 at MarketResearchReports.bi

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- High Net Worth Trends in the United Kingdom 2013



Synopsis



- This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in the UK.

- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of UK HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2007-2012) and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of UK HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012

- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



