Latest Analysis on Surgical Lighting Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Surgical lights are used by medical personnel namely doctors, dentists and surgeons during surgical procedures such as neurosurgery, endoscopic surgery, dental surgery and optical surgery to illuminate surgical area or cavity of the patients. These lights enable doctors and medical professionals to get better resolution of surgical area and enable surgical team to perform more effectively that significantly enhances clinical outcomes. Surgical lighting systems also help the surgeons to perform surgical technique with superior performance and greater success rate.



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Advent of new advanced surgical lighting systems and technology advancements drives the demand of global surgical lighting systems market. Also, development of advanced filters and reflection systems that enhances the quality of light also attracts more number of medical professionals and ultimately increases the uptake of surgical lighting systems. In addition, development of technologically advanced systems also drives the demand for these products. For example, Berchtold Corporation introduced CHROMOPHARE X 66, an advanced surgical lighting system that utilizes high intensity discharge technology. That reduces color cast shadows in surgical areas and provides optimal illumination of surgical field. Strong competition may lead the price erosion of surgical light equipment’s that may hinder the market growth.



The global surgical lighting system market is categorized based on the following:

By Types of Light

Homogenous light

Colour rendition light

Vein lights

Special germicidal ultraviolet ray

Phototherapy lights

Battery-powered pen lights

By Use

General examination lights

Ceiling mount examination lights

Surgical headlights

Patient room lights

General hospital lights

Dental lights

Surgical lights

Dental surgical operating lights



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Geographically, North America is the largest regional market of the global surgical lighting systems market followed by Europe and Japan. Better infrastructure and high demand of surgical light equipment attracts more number of manufacturers in these regions. Emerging countries like Asia-Pacific and Latin America also grow impressively following the demand of this market.



Various key players dominating to the global surgical lighting systems market comprises A-dec, Inc., Getinge USA, Inc., Skytron, Derungs Licht AG, Berchtold Corporation, DentalEZ, Burton Medical Products, Inc., Integra LifeScience Corporation, Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG and Welch Allyn.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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