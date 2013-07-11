Latest Analysis on Travel and Tourism in Thailand to 2017 at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Synopsis



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire Thai travel and tourism sector

Detailed analysis of tourist spending patterns in Thailand

The total, direct and indirect tourism output generated by each category within the Thai travel and tourism sector

Employment and salary trends for various categories in the Thai travel and tourism sector, such as accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment, foodservice, transportation, retail, travel intermediaries and others

Detailed market classification across each category, with analysis using similar metrics

Detailed analysis of the airline, hotel, car rental and travel intermediaries industries.



To check out the Complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/travel-and-tourism-in-thailand-to-2017



Executive summary



Thailand’s travel and tourism sector, which declined slightly in 2009, performed well during the review period. The country recorded an increase in number of visitors, both domestic and international, as well as an increase in expenditure by tourists. Economic growth and promotional activities by the tourism authority supported this growth. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2012, tourism contributed 16.7% to the country’s GDP, and accounted for 12.4% of the total employment. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched several campaigns such as ‘Amazing Thailand’, ‘Beautiful Thailand’ and ‘Unseen in Thailand’ to attract international and domestic tourists.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170949



Table of contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview

2.1 The Domestic Economy

2.2 Travel and Tourism Trends and Issues

2.3 Key Travel and Tourism Indicators

2.4 Tourism SWOT

2.4.1 Strengths

2.4.2 Weaknesses

2.4.3 Opportunities

2.4.4 Threats

2.5 Country Fact Sheet

2.6 Demographic Profile



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://articlesnarticles.blogspot.com/