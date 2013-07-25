Latest Analysis on Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Industry Report: 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- With its humble beginning as a novel concept in the 1960s, vacation/timeshare ownership tourism has gradually attracted masses of tourists, real estate developers, and investors equally. It is one of the key segments of hospitality industry, holding vast growth potential, with major drivers being growing interest in vacationing and increasing disposable income. Developed countries like the US and Europe are the foremost markets for vacation ownership.



As the technological advancement in communications and travel has been moving on the rapid growth trajectory, a stark change in societal and demographic landscape is visible world over. For instance, increasing number of working adults and women, early retirement, growing demand for leisure and recreation, increasing urban population and ameliorating economic conditions are among some of the major factors responsible for raised demand of vacation ownership products.



At present, the global vacation ownership industry is recovering at a fast pace and both demand and supply factors are poised to observe substantial growth in the years to come. However, as the trend suggests, demand is growing relatively faster in comparison with supply. Increase in the factors like occupancy rates, average daily rate (ADR), and revenue per available room (RevPAR) have made significant contribution to the growth of the industry.



Table of Content



1. Hospitality Industry: Overview

1.1 Vacation Ownership Industry

1.1.1 Working of the Timeshare Concept

1.1.2 Fractional Ownership



2. Vacation Ownership Market Structure

2.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market

Market Overview

Penetration Rate

2.2 The US Vacation Ownership Market

2.2.1 Industry and Performance Statistics

Market Value

Resort Size

Maintenance Fee

Average Selling Price

Other Industry Statistics

2.2.2 Occupancy and Ownership Statistics

Average Occupancy

Segmentation of Resorts

Key Ownership Statistics



