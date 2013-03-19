Latest Analysis Report: Global Biolubricants Market to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



CHAPTER 1 PREFACE

1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2 RESEARCH SCOPE

1.3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL BIO-BASED LUBRICANTS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL BIO-BASED LUBRICANTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL BIO-BASED LUBRICANTS MARKET, BY END USE



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The Biolubricants market is subdivided by application, type, end user industries and also by geography. The geography and application market is divided into both volume and revenue from 2010 to 2018, and the type and end user industries are divided by volume from 2010 to 2018 on the basis of consumption. By application the global Biolubricants market includes automotive, hydraulic, process, demolding, grease, chainsaw, compressor, turbine, industrial gear, and metal working oils and is forecast from 2010 up to 2018 in USD million in terms of volumes and revenues.

The Biolubricants market by end users includes industrial lubricants, commercial transportation lubricants, and consumer automotive lubricants.



The economies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Along with analyzing the above mentioned geographies, this report by Transparency Market Research also analyzes the Biolubricants market types such as vegetable and animal oil.



This report also includes Porters five forces model and the market share of companies in 2011. Some of the key players of the Biolubricants market included in this report are Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, British Petroleum, Chevron, Castrol, Total, and others. The report provides an overview of the above mentioned companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of bio-based lubricants in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of bio-based lubricant manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major type and raw material segments of the Biolubricants market and provides detailed analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the bio-based lubricants market as below:



Global Bio-Based Lubricants market, by raw material



Vegetable Oil

Palm Oil

Castor Oil

Sunflower Oil

Animal Oil



Global Bio-Based Lubricants market, by application

Automotive Oils

Hydraulic Oils

Process Oils

Demolding Oils

Lubricating Grease

Chainsaw Oils

Compressor Oils

Turbine Oils

Industrial Gear Oils

Metal Working Oils



Global Bio-Based Lubricants market, by end-user

Industrial Lubricants

Commercial Transportation Lubricants

Consumer Automotive Lubricants



Global Bio-Based Lubricants market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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