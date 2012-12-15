Latest Android Surprise: The 3D Drag Race!

Cluj, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2012 -- As this year's coming to an end, be sure to check out before Christmas the latest 3D game for android, 3D Drag Race! With over 50 car models to choose from, this drag racing game with 3D graphics and much adrenaline pumping skills, will surely become an addictive factor in your life. The developers promise a true eye-popping 3D experience, as you embark on this fast pasted drag race against other fascinating fast cars. It also presents a great opportunity to prove your racing skills in its many levels. The intense competition is on since level one, having you stay focused and motivated to keep your throttle balance till the light goes green and then spring like a rocket to surpass your competitors in no time. You have to keep your eyes on the road as you make a fuss on your way to the finish line, but the car itself is pretty easy to handle, letting you glide in the direction you need. However, your competitor may have better cars than you, especially in the first levels, where you start off with not the best of drag race cars. So you need to use your NOS and boost powers to level up to the other cars. As you pick up the game and start upgrading, thing will get easier and you'll will more confidence in your own ride.



The game is very well structured, into 10 car classes, from sport cars and muscles cars to supercars and hypercars, so that each driver out there can relate to a specific kind of race car. Of course, you will have to work your way up from a Fiat to a Bugatti Veyron, but the adventure to get to the ultimate super-deluxe car is just as interesting. Because of the 3d effects integrated throughout the game, you can enjoy almost any car brand, even the ones from lower levels, as you start from an Audi A4, a Volkswagen Scirocco or a BMW 3 series, all the way up to more exclusive models such as Ferrari 458 or a Lamborghini Gallardo. And if that's not enough, you get 30+ upgrades for each car, so that you can tune it up and personalize it to your own liking. Playing and winning levels will get you some Fame Points you can later use for these upgrades that will prove worthwhile. You can decide on buying new cars with the money earned in competitions, or you can just invest in some cool upgrades for an existing car. There are also other visual upgrades, such as the rims and the neon, which may not be very visible during the drag race itself, but its a good ad-on and a small detail that matters to an already complex game. You can unlock hidden boss cars later in the game as well, and make your way up to the exclusive models of Porsche Carrera and the McLaren F1.



What's really great about this 3D Drag Race game for android is the fact that it gives you a realistic experience on how it's like to drive these awesome cars, making it a great surprise to really see good 3d effects implemented in free car games for android.



Empire Games develops high quality mobile apps and games.



Name: Michael Rad

Company: Empire Games

Email: mobile.empiregames@gmail.com

Location: Romania

Website: www.3d-dragrace.com