Latest Announcements in London Real Estate Favourable for Investors Worldwide

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Benjamin Property Services is pleased to announce that they are now offering online support and advice for international investors; who want to capitalize on the UK stamp duty holiday plus below market value properties to invest in London Real Estate. The UK Chancellor has recently announced a temporary holiday on stamp duty on the first £500,000 of all property sales in England and Northern Ireland. Quite a lot of favorable announcements have been made in this regard for investors. Landlords and second home buyers are also eligible for a tax cut, however, will be required to pay 3% of stamp duty as per the previous rules. Halifax has also reported that house prices have fallen for four months in a row; and this is the best time for investing in UK real estate especially the international investors.



Lena Benjamin, a property consultant at Benjamin Property Services says "During the off-market property search and acquisition service, you'll benefit from my over 10 years of residential landlord, London real estate agency and global plc engineering consultancy experience". "I work collaboratively with other experienced property professionals to deliver bespoke property services which also includes private chauffeur driven area tours and project managing refurbishments and structural changes", adds Lena.



In this new normal of conducting business, the real estate team here at Benjamin Property Services ensures that all the processes are handled online for high net worth investors, homebuyers and their introducers. Lena and her remote team will work collaboratively with financial planners and their clients from initial consultation to securing the off-market below market value London residential real estate. The off-market property search and acquisition service agreement is available for reference and digital signatures. Payments can be made online and an invoice can be processed immediately.



