Latest BBC.co.uk Report Informs That Banks Might Be Rejecting Legitimate Mis Sold PPI Claims

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- A recent report on BBC website informed that despite banks having set aside billions to re-pay the mis sold PPI claims, the process is not as smooth as it should be. The report adds that the Financial Ombudsmen for the year 2011-2012 found that most of the cases that they received after banks rejection were in fact later ruled in favor of the claimaints.



“Getting your money back can be remarkably difficult” as the report states is what the claimants are experiencing throughout the country. The report further added that leading banks such as HSBC, RBS, Barclays and Lloyds have set aside a sum of nearly £9 billion, with Lloyds leading the bunch at £4.3 billion.



Both spokesperson of Barclays and Lloyds responded to Financial Ombudsmen rates, Barclays upheld 93% of the mis sold PPI cases in the first six months and Lloyds a staggering 98%, in a similar fashion that those complaints are related to historical PPI claims which required a tedious process and that the banks are finding efficient means of paying back the claimants.



Professional advisors of MisSoldPPICo.co.uk suggest that claimants should not solely rely on the banks to receive payments of their mis-sold PPI claims. The advisors further add that hiring an experienced solicitor could help ease the process and most importantly actually help receive the payment.



Many solicitors have started to offer their services for mis sold PPI claims, realizing beforehand that the re-payment process will not be as easy as the banks made it sound once they set aside the repayment funds.



MisSoldPPICo.co.uk is the online platform of such experienced financial advisors and solicitors who are now concentrating on claiming the mis sold PPIs. The advisors offer a ‘No Win No Fee’ policy and prioritize establishing a repayment solution for all their clients.



About MisSoldPPICo.co.uk

MisSoldPPICo.co.uk is the online platform of specialist solicitors who are now dedicated in claiming mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) on behalf of their clients. With recent trend of unsuccessful mis-sold PPI claims the experienced financial advisors of the site, http://www.missoldppico.co.uk, are concentrating on offering their effective claims procedures to the general public. The solicitors have a ‘No Win No Fee’ policy and offer free advice to interested clients.



For more information about Mis-Sold PPI Claims, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of missoldppico.co.uk, please call at 0800-840-729 or email to info@missoldppico.co.uk.