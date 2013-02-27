Latest Collection of Mignon Dresses Available Discounted Price at NetFashionAvenue.com

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue has brought in a fabulous collection of Mignon evening and cocktail dresses that can be bought at discounted price NetFashionAvenue. Customers can either buy the dresses from the retail store at Kansas City, MO or from the online store www.netfashionavenue.com. Selling Mignon dress collection, perfect for those ladies who want to flaunt the recent style and catch the eyes of the crowd, the online store is trusted and relied upon by a large number of buyers.



A representative of the store said, “The new Mignon dress collection is a great way to show off your curves in an intriguing evening dress for your special night. In simple style and color, these gowns are great for any occasion you choose. Maybe a sexy night or a surprise party is in the near future and you need something to show off your shape and keep you comfortable throughout the night.”



He further added, “Mignon is just the place to look for this type of dress. These elegant Mignon gowns will fall gracefully over your shape to make you the center of attention wherever you go”. Apart from offering the latest collection, the store also provides different styles of footwear as well as other accessories for women.



Some of the images of its wide ranges of selection can be found on the social media pages of the store e.g. NetFashionAvenue Facebook and Twitter. The store is all set to help customers go through the reviews of the site to find more information on the dresses and take informed decisions. Hundreds of NetFashionAvenue reviews online are helping thousands of buyers.



About NetfashionAvenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, www.netfashionavenue.com offers its customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. It is always proactive to serve customers in its selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



For more information, please visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com