Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Double Umbrella Stroller Inc. , has recently announced the latest deal on double umbrella stroller. For moms with twins or more than just one child, this is the best deal they should take advantage of as discounts and specials on double stroller await lucky customers.



Doubleumbrellastroller.net’s catalog now showcases a wide variety of double strollers. From Jeep Wrangler Sport All-weather, Mia Moda Facile Twin Stroller, Lmntree Lightweight Double and down to Delta City Street Side by Side Stroller, all are designed like race carts, making them ideal for baby carriages when walking around parks and streets.



For parents who feel exhausted in carrying twins or more than one child, double umbrella strollers are a great help. More than just convenience parents, can ensure the safety of their babies since double strollers are equipped with safety gears, harness, belts, straps and twin umbrellas that will serve as protection against rain and direct heat from the sun. On the other hand, the side by side seating arrangement makes the stroller equal viewing.



Speaking of the reliability, safety and durability, parents shouldn’t be worried since most products have passed the safety standards regulated by Consumer Product Safety Commission. Another convenient feature of double strollers is that they can be disassembled or folded, which makes them easier to transport or stored when not in use.



Double strollers aren’t just baby carriers. As sort of entertainment, there is a type of stroller that features toys and other amusing stuff that will keep babies busy while travelling. However, what makes this simple machine the best double stroller is that it can be customized to a single stroller and can be used many times since the materials used are washable.



Doubleumbrellastroller.net offers affordable prices for double umbrella strollers. The prices vary from $69 - $150. However, they offer discounts for early birds. Doubleumbrellastroller.net also offers coupons and promotional codes from Amazon. This means there is a great chance of getting more discounts and the best deals on double umbrella strollers at the same time.



For parents interested to purchase double umbrella stroller, they can browse the catalog directly at Doubleumbrellastroller.net. The website also has active customer support where parents can send emails in case they have questions or purchase issues.



In spite of everything, Doubleumbrellastroller.net warns parents in choosing double strollers. There are dealers that offer strollers that do not have convenient features such as parent cup holders, large baskets sun canopies and reclining seats.



Contact: Jerome Ocampo

Company: doubleumbrellastroller.net

Website: http://www.doubleumbrellastroller.net

Address: 1 Nawamin Rd., Klongchan, Bangkapi Bangkok, Thailand 10240

Telephone Number: +66804306148

Email: jbocampo15@gmail.com