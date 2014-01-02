Latest Ebay Coupon Codes in January 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday saw major discounts this Christmas season, but they will continue at eBay.com for the new year in 2014. Users can find a comprehensive list of ebay coupons at CheckBestCoupons.com/ebay. This list is constantly updated and promises the most accurate information for fantastic discounts.



The CheckBestCoupons site also saw an increase in traffic both on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fact, the number was quadruple the number of regular daily visitors. The data strongly suggests that shoppers are not just spending money, but want to make sure that they are getting the best value for their purchases also.



Online department stores had an increase sales by 61.4% over 2012, and there was also an increase of 46.4% for mobile sales. The typical order was $146.84, which is more than the 2012 average by 15%.



Shoppers are looking to save money more than ever this year. ChannelAdvisor reported that by 6 pm on Cyber Monday, both Amazon and eBay saw increases in traffic while brick and mortar stores fell through. Early data from ShopperTrack shows that store traffic dropped 11.4% while overall sales plummeted 13.2% when compared to the data that was obtained last year.



On Thursday December 5th, eBay also announced that the volume of mobile purchases and payments that were processed during the Thanksgiving holiday season nearly doubled, which also let to a record on Cyber Monday for the PayPal payment division.



About CheckBestCoupons

Created in 2013, CheckBestCoupons uses only the most current web technology to give visitors the best possible experience as they search for promotional codes and discounts. These deals are voted on by the community so that only the best and brightest deals are at the top of the list. CheckBestCoupons.com also goes the extra mile and has employees that search the internet to find the hottest (and best-kept) deals for visitors to take advantage of. Tips and tricks on how to save on ebay can also be found on CheckBestCoupons.com youtube channel located at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-Mh8MjgoMo.



Contact Information:

Jesus Sanchez

Email: Admin@CheckBestCoupons.com

Ph: 408-471-8047