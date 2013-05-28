Latest Edition of Honda Accord Diesel to Arrive in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Boasting of bold and stylish appearance, the latest edition of Honda Accord looks as stunning as the outgoing model and is expected to arrive by late 2013 or early 2014.



Much anticipated amongst the Indian buyers, Honda Motors with the latest version of Accord has made the performance meet the best of comfort.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the brand new Honda Accord as a perfect sign of sophistication. Apart from exhibiting a distinguished front grille, the recent version of Honda Accord will be seen sporting stylish alloy wheels and an all new electric sunroof.



Gaadi.com also feels that the all new Honda Accord will put up modern yet elegant interiors on display where the vast and well-appointed cabin will be incorporated with refined and stylish woody panel.



As far as the performance is concerned, the all new Honda Accord is expected to deliver an extraordinary power apart from better fuel economy and lower carbon-dioxide emissions, with the powerful 2.4L i-VTEC engine.



Generating a maximum power of 180 PS and a peak torque of 222 Nm, Honda Accord will come with a choice of manual as well as automatic transmission that will generate a mileage of 12.88 kmpl and 11.8 kmpl respectively, as tested by the Automotive Research Association of India.



The research team of Gaadi.com also identifies that the latest edition of Honda Accord meets all the safety standards and apart from Vehicle Stability Assist the brand new roll out will also feature standard measures that of anti-braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, six intelligent airbags and G-force control that tracks and controls the impact energy of an accident.



Expected to be tagged at a starting price of around 20 lacs, no official details have been disseminated by the company sources regarding the price range. With such powerful and notable feature, the all new Honda Accord is being awaited with much anticipation in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Honda Accord can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



