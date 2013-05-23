Latest Electricity Meters (Smart Meters) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Favorable regulatory conditions are expected to aid in increasing smart meter rollouts over the next few years. Initiatives from governments, other regulatory organizations, as well as electricity utility companies are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Mandates are set by these legislative bodies in order to prevent energy theft, ensure secure electricity supply, and monitor and control power consumption in households, as well as commercial and industrial locations. Additionally, the high degree of energy efficiency provided by smart electricity meters is expected to positively impact the industry.



This report analyzes and forecasts the global demand for electricity smart meters in terms of volumes (million units) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The report explains the drivers and restraints affecting the market, along with an analysis of their expected impact on the future growth of this industry. It also provides an analysis of the available market opportunities that could drive the electricity meters industry over the forecast period.



For the purpose of this study, we have considered only smart meters and not traditional electricity meters as all technological focus was dedicated to smart meter technology. All market dynamics, estimates, forecasts and competitive analysis included in the study pertain only to smart meters.



The report includes value chain analysis for better understanding of the supply chain of smart meters starting from the raw material to the actual meters across various applications. It also includes Porter’s five forces analysis to evaluate the degree of competitiveness in the market.



The report includes an extensive competitive landscape starting from the market share of the global smart meters market to company profiles of the major participants operating in the global market. Key market participants profiled in this report include Itron, Landis+Gyr, Holley Metering Ltd., Jiangsu Linyang Electronics Co., Ltd., General Electric, and so on. The market players are profiled with attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments in the field of smart meter technology.



The report segments the global electricity meters market as:



Electricity Meters Market, by Application:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Electricity Meters Market, by Geography:



North America

EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa)

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



