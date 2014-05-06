Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- As people begin to see the visible signs of aging appear on their face, many wonder what they can do about it. What they don’t realize is that all around them, people have discovered that there is a solution to having natural looking facial rejuvenation, and it can be done without the need for surgery.



To review the current range of facial rejuvenation techniques where neuromodulators and dermal fillers are used, host of Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, Edmonton Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka welcomes repeat guest, Dr Scott Farber, board certified plastic surgeon from Boca Raton, Florida.



In this in-depth interview, Dr Lycka & Dr Farber begin by discussing the 3 common neuromodulators in use which are Botox, Dysport & Xeomin. They are used to relax muscles which are causing lines and wrinkles in areas of movement in the face. They discuss their use, and the situations when one might be chosen over the others. They also highlight why a patient who is already using one brand of neuromodulator could benefit from changing and trying one of the others.



Dr Lycka and Dr Farber then move onto their experiences with using the range of dermal fillers available. They discuss best practise for using them, and share specific advice and observations relating to dermal fillers, including selecting an appropriate doctor to get the best results for the patients.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, or Skin Cancer, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.