Latest Global Human Resources Management Market : New Industry Forecast Analysis Report to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Global Human Resources Management Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

04. Global HRM Market Landscape

05. Geographical Segmentation

06. Key Leading Countries

07. Vendor Landscape

08. Buying Criteria

09. Market Growth Drivers



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-human-resources-management-market-2011-2015-report.html



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global HRM Software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.17 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for information integration. The Global HRM Software market has also been witnessing increased demand for SaaS-based HRM. However, the high cost of training due to lack of software expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Human Resources Management Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global HRM Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Infor Global Solutions, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Ultimate Software Inc., Sumtotal Systems Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian Corp., Workday Inc., Ingersoll Rand Ltd., Redprairie Corp., Amano Inc., Huntington Business Systems Corp., Atoss Software AG, Kenexa Corp., Halogen Software Inc., Saba Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., and Peoplefluent Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-human-resources-management-market-2011-2015-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us