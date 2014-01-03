Latest GoDaddy Coupon Code for January 2014 Offers 50% off Web Hosting, Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- GoDaddy have recently announced their latest money-saving promotion for January 2014, which entitles people to get as much as 50% off some of their most popular web hosting plans from now until the end of the month.



Articate.com have just been reporting on this latest promotion, and according to this article, this 50% deal is available on their Ultimate web hosting plan, which includes a free domain, unlimited websites, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited disk space, unlimited databases, 1000 email addresses, $50 Facebook ad credit, premium DNS and an SSL certificate.



However there are also substantial savings available this month on both their Economy and Deluxe plans, which are also very popular with many small businesses.



Commenting on this latest GoDaddy promotion for January 2014, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"GoDaddy run new promotions every single month, but this 50% off web hosting deal is certainly one of the most generous offers yet."



"Any business that is looking for a professional web hosting plan can sign up to a 12, 24 or 36-month plan with GoDaddy and pay 50% less than the usual price, which is an exceptional offer."



"Alternatively they can pay for one of the cheaper Economy or Deluxe plans and still enjoy terrific savings from now until the end of January, which are more than sufficient for many small businesses, and still come with a free domain and $50 Facebook ad credit, for example."



Full details of this 50% off web hosting promotion from GoDaddy (for January 2014), and how to take advantage of this special offer, can be found at:



http://articate.com/2014/01/02/50-off-godaddy-web-hosting-in-january-2014/



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