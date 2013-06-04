Latest GoDaddy Coupons and Promotions for June 2013 Are Revealed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- GoDaddy have recently revealed a number of new money-saving promotions for the month of June 2013, and details of all of these promotions are now available on the Articate.com website.



According to this latest article, there are five headline offers this month. Therefore there are plenty of ways for people to save money when using one of GoDaddy's products or services.



The biggest discount appears to be the promotion that they are running on their Economy web hosting plan because customers can host their website with GoDaddy for 1 year for just $1 per month (compared to the usual price of $5.99 per month).



However their other two hosting plans - Deluxe and Premium - are also available at a discount because customers can save 20% on either of these two plans this month, which is a pretty good deal.



Customers can also save money when they register a new .com domain name in June because these are available for just $4 until June 11th 2013.



There are also savings to be had on SSL certificates (just $5.99 per year) and their Website Builder service, which is available for just $1 per month, and includes a free domain.



Discussing all of these promotions, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"I am a big fan of GoDaddy and have used both their domain name registration and web hosting services for many of my websites."



"One of the main reasons why I keep going back to them is because not only do they offer a number of useful products and services, but they also run some fantastic money-saving promotions every single month, and June is no exception."



Details of all of these GoDaddy coupon codes and promotions for June 2013 can be found at:



http://articate.com/2013/06/03/latest-godaddy-promotions-for-june-2013/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.