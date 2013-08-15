Latest GoDaddy Promotions for August, Which Include 50% off Web Hosting, Are Discussed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Articate.com have just been reporting on GoDaddy's latest money-saving promotions for August 2013, and it would appear that customers can once again save themselves a lot of money by taking advantage of one of these offers.



As they point out in their latest article, the headline offer is the 50% off web hosting because this can be used when purchasing any of GoDaddy's three web hosting plans.



Plus this offer also includes a free domain name when customers purchase hosting for 12 months or more, which makes it even more attractive.



With regards to domain names, there are also savings to be had this month because customers can buy a valuable .com domain name from GoDaddy for just $2.49 between now and the end of August.



There is also the option to pay a little more ($4) for a .com domain name which comes with free private registration, which many people consider to be essential these days.



Finally GoDaddy are also running a 32% off new products promotion which can be used when purchasing things like web building services, SSL certificates and a range of other products and services.



Commenting on these promotions, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"GoDaddy only seem to run their 50% off web hosting promotion a few times a year, so anyone looking to purchase web hosting this month may want to consider taking advantage of this offer whilst it's still available."



"Similarly it is not always possible to buy .com domain names as cheap as this, so it might also be worth buying a .com domain before this offer expires at the end of the month."



Full details of all of these GoDaddy promotions for August can be found at:



http://articate.com/2013/06/03/latest-godaddy-promotions-for-june-2013/



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