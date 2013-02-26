Latest Group IV & v Lubricants Market: New Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- This market research study analyzes the global market for Group IV & V lubricants, which are also referred to as “synthetic lubricants.” The market for these lubricants has been estimated from the demand point of view, while segmentation has been carried out on various levels including products (PAO, PAG, and esters), applications, as well as on geographical basis to provide a holistic picture of the market.



Various Group IV & V lubricant products analyzed in this study include polyalphaolefins (PAO), polyalkylene glycol (PAG) and esters. Applications estimated and forecasted in this study include engine oils, heat transfer fluids (HTF), transmission fluids and metalworking fluids. Regional data has been provided for key regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).



This report also includes Porters five forces model and value chain analysis of the market. Some of the key players that deal in Group IV & V lubricants include British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Fuchs and Total. The report provides an overview of the above mentioned companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



The research provides detailed analysis of companies that are dealing in Group IV & V based lubricants, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. Various levels of market segmentation, for which estimate and forecast has been provided are as follows:



Global Group IV & V lubricants market, by product type

Polyalphaolefins (PAO)

Polyalkylene glycol (PAG)

Esters



Global Group IV & V lubricants market, by application

Engine Oils

Heat Transfer Fluids (HTF)

Transmission Fluids

Metalworking Fluids

Global Group IV & V lubricants market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



